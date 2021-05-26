Carson Wentz: There’s always going to be pressure and expectations at this position

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
There’s a lot riding on how Carson Wentz performs this year for the Colts.

If he plays 75 percent of Indianapolis’ offensive snaps or 70 percent while they make the playoffs, then the Colts will send a first-round pick to the Eagles to complete the trade. If that doesn’t happen, then the Eagles will get a second-round pick.

The Colts also are thought of as a team that can make a deep playoff run — provided their quarterback plays up to that standard. Wentz certainly didn’t in 2020, which is part of why he’s now in Indianapolis.

It stands to reason that Wentz could feel like he’s under more pressure in 2021. But that’s apparently not how he’s seeing things.

“This is the game we play. This is the position I’ve chosen. There was always going to be pressure and expectations,” Wentz said in his Wednesday press conference, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “It’s been the same my whole career, go to work and block out the outside noise.”

There’s a lot of time between now and the start of the season for Wentz to get acclimated and alleviate some of the inevitable pressure. But Wentz’s play is sure to be highly scrutinized throughout the upcoming year.

