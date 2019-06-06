Carson Wentz agrees to four-year contract extension

The Eagles announced a four-year contract extension with Carson Wentz through the 2024 season.

All signs have pointed to the Eagles getting a deal done with their quarterback before the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They had exercised the fifth-year option on Wentz’s contract, but Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman previously said he had no hesitation in extending Wentz’s deal despite back-to-back, season-ending injuries.

Wentz has never started a playoff game, with the now-departed Nick Foles leading the Eagles in the postseason the past two years with Wentz injured.

The Eagles made Wentz the second overall pick in 2016, and he has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns, 28 interceptions and a 92.5 passer rating in 40 career games.

Since his record-breaking season in 2017, Wentz ranks third in the NFL in passing touchdowns per game (2.3), trailing only Patrick Mahomes (3.1) and Andrew Luck (2.4), and fifth in passer rating (102), behind Mahomes (111.7), Drew Brees (109.5), Deshaun Watson (103.1) and Russell Wilson (102.1) among those quarterbacks who qualify.