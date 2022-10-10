Carson Wentz added to practice report with right shoulder injury

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz popped up on the team’s practice report Monday. Washington didn’t practice but estimated Wentz as a limited participant with a right shoulder injury.

Wentz played all 63 offensive snaps Sunday.

Cornerback William Jackson III was estimated as a full participant despite his back injury.

Safety Percy Butler (quad), offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), receiver Jahan Dotson (left hamstring) and running back Jonathan Williams (knee) were non-participants.

Dotson said Monday he “couldn’t really put a timetable” on his return.

“Kind of just working it day by day, making sure that when I come back, I’m 100 percent and there’s no lingering injuries after the fact,” Dotson said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com.

Receiver Dyami Brown (groin), cornerback Christian Holmes (hamstring), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf) were limited.

