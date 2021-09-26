Carson Wentz is active for Colts

Reports on Friday and Saturday indicated that quarterback Carson Wentz will start for the Colts against the Titans on Sunday afternoon and all signs continue to point in that direction.

The Colts announced their inactive players for the game and Wentz is not on the list. That suggests that he will be in the lineup despite injuries to both of his ankles.

Wentz did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of the injuries, but he was back on the field Friday and appears set to try for his first wins since joining the Colts in an offseason trade with the Eagles.

The Colts elevated Brett Hundley from the practice squad on Saturday. He is active along with Jacob Eason as alternatives to Wentz.

