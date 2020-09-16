Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz took a career-high eight sacks on Sunday, and it won’t get any easier this week with the Eagles taking on Aaron Donald and the Rams.

Wentz said today that Donald is the focal point of the Eagles’ offense and they know they have a huge challenge on their hands.

“Aaron Donald, he’s a monster,” Wentz said. “Everyone knows it. Everyone around the league knows the type of player he is and how he can really disrupt an offensive game plan. And so for us, we’re aware of that. Somebody we’ve got to always know where he is, but at the same time, we’ve got to execute, not play afraid, not play timid. . . . He is a game wrecker.”

The Eagles’ offensive line is going to have a huge challenge on its hands on Sunday, and Wentz is going to have to do a better job of recognizing and avoiding the pass rush. Against Donald, that’s no easy task.

Carson Wentz on Aaron Donald: He's a monster, he's a game wrecker