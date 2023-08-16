Carson Wells signs NFL contract with New England Patriots

After spending the spring in the XFL, former Colorado linebacker Carson Wells is getting another chance to prove himself in the NFL.

The New England Patriots announced on Tuesday that they signed Wells, who had a free agent tryout with his new team over the summer.

In his lone XFL season with the St. Louis Battlehawaks, Wells started in eight games, recording 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks. The Florida native was previously with the Cincinnati Bengals before getting waived last August.

At Colorado, Wells played in 40 career games over four full seasons and was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection in 2021.

The Patriots’ second preseason game comes Saturday at Green Bay.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire