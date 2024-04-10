Carson Taylor hits two homers as Fightin Phils beat Sea Dogs, 9-8

Apr. 9—Carson Taylor hit two home runs, including a three-run shot in the seventh inning, to give the Fightin Phils the lead in their 9-8 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The Sea Dogs, who opened their season on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Hartford, took an 8-4 lead with three runs in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Marcelo Mayer and RBI doubles by Kyle Teel and Nick Yorke. Reading answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth, then won it on Taylor's homer in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Portland Sea Dogs (Isaac Coffey) at Reading Fightin Phils (TBD)

6:45 p.m. Wednesday

Teel, the No. 3 ranked prospect in the Red Sox system according to MLB.com, was 2 for 4 with three RBI and a run scored. Roman Anthony, the No. 2 ranked prospect in Boston's system, doubled twice, drove in a run and scored twice. Mayer, the No. 1 prospect, added two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

Wikelman Gonzalez started for Portland and struggled with his control. He allowed three runs on two hits, walking five and striking out one.

Portland chased Reading starter Noah Skirrow after just 2 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and five runs (four earned).

