Carson Strong finally finds a home four months after getting cut by Eagles

Four months after he was released by the Eagles, quarterback Carson Strong has finally found a new home.

Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles’ preseason games, has resurfaced with the Arizona Cards, are adding him to their practice squad according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Cards lost starter Kyler Murray to a torn ACL during their loss to the Patriots on Monday night. Colt McCoy finished the game and is expected to be the Cards’ starter the rest of the season. They also have former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley on the roster.

Strong, 23, has not been on a roster since the Eagles released him in August.

It was a mystifying summer for Strong, who came to the NFL with tremendous college credentials and received a franchise-record $320,000 in guaranteed money when the Eagles signed him after the draft.

Over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Strong led the entire BCS with 63 touchdown passes, 7,033 passing yards and interception ratio (one every 73 attempts) and had the second-highest completion percentage at 70.1 percent.

Because of concerns over his surgically repaired knees, he went undrafted after being considered a possible 1st-round pick at one point.

But even though the Eagles gave him a massive bonus, he rarely got reps in practice and then barely played in the preseason games.

He didn’t play in the preseason opener vs. the Jets, threw one pass against the Browns and then three in the final minutes against the Dolphins. He completed one six-yard pass to John Hightower.

Reid Sinnett, who the Eagles also released, played 100 snaps during the preseason, Gardner Minshew played 86, Jalen Hurts eight and Strong seven.

Strong's four pass attempts were by far the fewest by any Eagles rookie quarterback as far back as preseason records are available, which is 1999.

“We wanted Reid to get some work, we wanted Gardner to get some work,” Nick Sirianni said after that Dolphins game. “That was a little bit more about that than anything. We wanted to make sure those guys got the reps they needed.”

The Eagles released Strong on Aug. 29, two days after that preseason finale and not only did he clear waivers, no team even signed him to their practice squad.

Two days after they released Strong, the Eagles were awarded former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book on waivers after he was released by the Saints, and he’s been on the 53-man roster since.

The only known workout Strong had with a team since the Eagles released him was with the Broncos in September until the Cards brought him in this week.