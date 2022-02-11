Carson Palmer under fire for Joe Burrow comments ahead of Super Bowl

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer has some interesting thoughts on Joe Burrow.

Ahead of the Bengals playing the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Palmer was one of the many media personalities making the rounds.

Asked about Burrow’s future with the Bengals during an appearance on NBC’s “Brother From Another” show, Burrow dropped the following quote:

“I think Joe’s gonna sit back after this game, win or lose and be like ‘man, am I gonna re-sign with this team? Are they willing to do what it takes to continuously build to get back to the next Super Bowl? Next year and the year after that and the year after that? How are they willing to structure salary cap wise to be able to afford me, but to also be able to afford Ja’Marr Chase when he comes up or Tee Higgins or maybe even re-do this offensive line?'”

Palmer probably could’ve delivered the quote better, undoubtedly. Burrow isn’t leaving Cincinnati and the Bengals won’t have any problems retaining him and the core — the front office has given off no hints this will be an issue to manage.

Still, there will be a due-process situation both player (and his reps) and the team takes when thinking about the future.

Regardless, days before the Super Bowl was a weird time to bring it up and given how Palmer’s time ended with the Bengals, fans were understandably not thrilled.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

Joe Burrow has done more for the Bengals in the last month than Carson Palmer did in 7 years — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) February 11, 2022

Also the idea that Carson Palmer would say Joe Burrow will leave Cincinnati if they don’t win a Super Bowl this year shows how little he knows about the NFL. I promise you, as long as Ja’Marr Chase is in a Bengals uniform, Joe Burrow will be in a Bengals uniform. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) February 11, 2022

So tired of Carson Palmer….. great talent but never ever mention him the same sentence as Joe Burrow and Andy Dalton … Never …. Ever Ever — Just Eric 💰📈🗣 (@JUSTERIC__) February 9, 2022

There’s 2 types of people in this 🌎People who make excuses and people who makes plays. People who quit when the going gets tough and people who lock in and do better when the going gets tough. The Joe Burrow’s of the world and The Carson Palmer’s of the world #whodey #bengals — Jesse Tyler (@Jsalllll) February 11, 2022

The Super Bowl hasn’t even been played yet, Joe Burrow is wrapping up his second and first *full* season and Carson Palmer is already speculating — on Burrow’s behalf — whether or not he should re-sign with the Bengals. Just, WOW. Dude’s hatred runs deep. pic.twitter.com/ZpSILrTmHI — Paxton Boyd (@paxton) February 11, 2022

Carson Palmer is a hater. Joe Burrow is in his second season and has already accomplished more with the Bengals than Carson ever did. https://t.co/VqYG7T3e7i — JP 🏀🎤✊🏾🥊 (@Whogonstopme26) February 11, 2022

The fact that Carson Palmer’s first thought in Joe Burrow’s shoes is “should I bail on this team?” really says it all. https://t.co/6TCV2xwot5 — Simo (@SimoFromOhio) February 11, 2022

I want Joe Burrow to be so good in Cincinnati that we don’t even remember who Carson Palmer was lmao https://t.co/NVQbS6Ps85 — Joe Burrow Propaganda Account (@jaycon__) February 11, 2022

I rest easy knowing damn well Joe Burrow and Carson Palmer only have three coincidental similarities, #1 overall, Cincinnati, and #9. Carson won’t be able to hold a candle to Joe within two more seasons. https://t.co/mjodACZRaN — nicholas. (@nicholasdhall_) February 11, 2022

The funniest thing about the whole Carson Palmer thing is that he actually thinks Joe Burrow is just like him. He thinks that Burrow is in the same situation he was and the same type of person he is. In reality, it's not even close. — Josh Sempsrott (@Sempsranch) February 11, 2022

Carson just mad that Joe is doing what he couldn't do with the same conditions lol Allstar Receiver (Ocho/Chase)

Great possession receiver (TJ/Tee/Boyd)

Good running Game (Rudi/Mixon)

No Indoor Practice Facilities.

Torn ACL

Super Bowl Appearances :

Palmer – 0

Burrow -1 https://t.co/BuJDJ1jOu2 — Bengals Bill (@BengalsBill) February 11, 2022

After throwing his pads into the stands, Corey Dillon could have took a dump at midfield and I STILL would love him more than I do the Quitter! — Jon David (@JDSnicky) February 11, 2022

See, I say something nice about Carson Palmer the other day and I wake up to him talking about Burrow not resigning in Cincinnati. Knew I couldn’t trust this man ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/McCN3Jjziv — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) February 11, 2022

This is your daily reminder that Joe Burrow got the Bengals to the Super Bowl the season after a devastating knee injury and Carson Palmer went 8-8, 7-9 and 4-11 in the years following his knee injury, just to get beat by Mark Sanchez and the Jets in 2009. — Benny (@BennyMacBlog) February 11, 2022

