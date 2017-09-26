Carson Palmer completes first 11 passes as Cardinals take early lead

Carson Palmer completed his first 11 passes, matching a career best to start a game, before throwing an incompletion. He finished the first quarter 12-for-13 for 135 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals had 21 plays and 140 yards in the first quarter, while the Cowboys had three plays and 3 yards. Ezekiel Elliott had two carries for no yards, continuing a trend dating to last week in Denver when he had nine carries for 8 yards.

The Cardinals scored on their first possession, with three plays of 20 yards or more, including a 25-yard touchdown pass from Palmer to Jaron Brown.

On the first play of the second quarter, Palmer tossed a second touchdown pass to Brown. But it was negated by a holding penalty on Jared Veldheer, and Phil Dawson missed a 36-yard field goal.