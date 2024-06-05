Carson joins Ballymena United from Coleraine

Midfielder Josh Carson has joined Ballymena United from Irish Premiership rivals Coleraine.

Carson, 30, has signed a two-year deal with Jim Ervin's side.

Ahead of the club's move to full-time football, Coleraine said Carson requested to be placed on the transfer list after rejecting an improved contract offer.

The Bannsiders said they "thank Josh for everything he has done and wish him all the best".

He joined Coleraine from Linfield in 2017 and was integral as the team won the 2018 Irish Cup and League Cup two years later.

Carson won four Northern Ireland caps between 2011 and 2012.

Coming the other direction, 21-year-old defender Cameron Stewart has signed for Coleraine after being released from Ipswich Town.