Carson Hocevar taken to hospital after last-lap crash at Gateway

Carson Hocevar was transported to a local hospital for evaluation after a final-lap crash in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Hocevar’s No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet was tapped into a spin by Derek Kraus’ No. 19 Chevy shortly after the white flag flew in overtime during the Toyota 200. Tyler Hill’s No. 5 entry slammed into the side of Hocevar’s truck, and the No. 45 of Lawless Alan also made significant contact.

Hocevar exited the wreck and was helped to the ambulance on a stretcher. He appeared to be alert and signaled to the crowd with a thumbs-up, and NASCAR officials said he would be evaluated at a local hospital. The team later indicated that his right lower extremity was being examined.

Hocevar, 19, was involved in an incident earlier in the final stage. Three-time champion Matt Crafton made contact with his No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota, looping Hocevar’s truck around in Turn 2.

Hocevar finished 24th in the 36-truck field.

This story will be updated.