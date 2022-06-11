Carson Hocevar secures Camping World Trucks pole at Sonoma, crashes

Carson Hocevar, in his return from injury, led a 1-2 sweep for Niece Motorsports in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, just before crashing in his No. 42 Chevrolet at the end of his run at Sonoma Raceway.

Hocevar, hobbled by a final-lap wreck in last weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway, qualified first at 91.135 mph to earn the top starting spot for Saturday’s DoorDash 250 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). But Hocevar lost control in the final bend in the 1.99-mile track’s esses section, damaging his truck in the Turn 10 tire barrier.

Hocevar’s truck was being tended to by his Niece Motorsports crew, which was attempting to fix the primary truck. The 19-year-old driver was evaluated and released from the track’s care center.

Teammate Ross Chastain qualified second in the Niece No. 41 entry at 90.492 mph. Fellow Cup Series regular Kyle Busch was third, with Ty Majeski fourth and Tyler Ankrum fifth.

Hocevar was cleared to race by NASCAR officials on Friday. He had undergone surgery earlier in the week to repair a broken bone in his right ankle, and has been navigating the garage area on crutches since his arrival at Sonoma Raceway.

Cup Series regular Daniel Suárez remains on standby for Hocevar this weekend. The Trackhouse Racing driver split time with Hocevar during Friday’s Truck Series practice session.