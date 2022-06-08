Carson Hocevar will attempt to start Saturday's Truck race at Sonoma

Carson Hocevar announced Wednesday he will attempt to start Saturday’s DoorDash 250 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) at Sonoma Raceway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. However, Daniel Suárez will be on reserve standby should Hocevar not be able to fully return after a crash in last Saturday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

RELATED: Hocevar in last-lap crash at Gateway | Truck Series standings

Hocevar was injured in a final-lap wreck in the Toyota 200, his No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet hit on the left side by the oncoming No. 5 Toyota of Tyler Hill. The 19-year-old was extracted from his crumpled truck, and he gave a thumbs-up signal to the crowd as he was helped to the ambulance on a stretcher.

NASCAR officials said later Saturday that Hocevar had been transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Team officials also later indicated Hocevar’s injuries involved his right lower extremity. An update Sunday afternoon from Hocevar’s social media channels said he was awaiting word from medical specialists regarding his ankle before providing further details.

Hocevar is in his second full season of Camping World Trucks competition. He has led multiple laps in five of the series’ last six races, and has a best finish this year of second place — achieved twice (Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Darlington Raceway).

The Truck Series has a practice scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET on Friday at the 1.99-mile road course in Northern California. Hocevar and Suárez will both practice, according to a Trackhouse Racing press release.