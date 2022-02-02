Carson Hinzman officially signs with Ohio State

It’s national signing day, and for the Ohio State football team, there shouldn’t be a whole lot of drama. There are two players that have verbally committed that are supposed to sign Wednesday, all others signed their national letter of intent back in December, with eleven of them already on campus plugged into the football machine that is Ohio State.

The first bit of good news on that front is that four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman has been officially inked Wednesday morning. Out of Hammond, Wisconsin, Hinzman is ranked as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and 172nd overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Hinzman spoke to Buckeyes Wire earlier this month to explain his decision of picking the Buckeyes over his home state Wisconsin Badgers.

“I went through pros and cons and talked it through with my parents, Hinzman told Buckeyes Wire. “I had to think about what Ohio State can do for me even beyond football, and what Wisconsin can do. Honestly, just looking at the stuff, Ohio State came out on top. I hate to say it was a selfish decision, but I just had to do what was best for me, and in the end, that was Ohio State for what they offer.”

Congrats to Hinzman and we can’t wait to see what he’ll mean to this Ohio State team in the future. We feel pretty good about a guy that grew up on a farm all of his life and comes out of a state that grows pass and run blockers next to cheese and brats.

