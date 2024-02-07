Buzzer-beater: Carson Henneberger hits game-winning 3 for Huntington against Piketon

Mason Thacker with a huge 3-pointer for the Redstreaks. Piketon leads 57-55 as Huntington calls a timeout. 7 seconds to play. pic.twitter.com/kZfPa7FuGM — Jack Gleckler (@thejackgleckler) February 7, 2024

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP — Carson Henneberger's lone field goal on Tuesday came when Huntington needed it most.

With 5.5 seconds left and trailing Piketon by two, Huntington was low on options. Following an inbounds pass, Henneberger found himself at the top of the key and in possession. Without thinking, he let the ball fly as the buzzer sounded inside the gym at Huntington High School.

There wasn't any doubt.

Henneberger pumped his fists as his teammates and coaches mobbed him near the scorer's table as his 3-pointer sank through the net. The junior's first field goal landed just in time to deliver the Huntsmen a 58-57 win over the Redstreaks.

Huntington's Carson Henneberger (#11, center) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a game-winning 3-pointer in the Huntsmen's 58-57 win over the Piketon Redstreaks at Huntington High School on Feb. 6, 2024 in Huntington Township, Ohio.

"That's the best shot I've ever taken in my life," Henneberger said. "That was the best feeling; best shot I've ever taken in my life."

Noah Potter led the Huntsmen with 21 points, shooting 3 of 6 from beyond the arc to help the Huntsmen to their second Scioto Valley Conference win. Frankie Hirsch and Isaac Kellough both had 12 points, sinking two 3-pointers apiece. Kalvin Manson scored 10 on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor.

During Huntington's highest-scoring game in two weeks — another one-point victory over a conference opponent — Potter and company fought for every shot as Piketon surged late. Eight lead changes occurred in the final three minutes, spurred by a putback basket from Piketon's Declan Davis.

Huntington's Isaac Kellough (#14) goes up for a shot during the Huntsmen's 58-57 win over the Piketon Redstreaks at Huntington High School on Feb. 6, 2024 in Huntington Township, Ohio.

"We have nobody averaging in double figures, but we've got about seven guys averaging about seven, eight, nine points," Huntington coach Rick Uhrig said. "We joke around with them and be like, 'Wonder who's going to score tonight.' But tonight they all chipped in and got their shots, and I thought that made a big difference."

Davis ended the game with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Redstreaks, second only to Bo Henry's 18 points and eight rebounds.

Piketon had been playing catch-up for much of the night. After assuming a 13-5 lead, Piketon went cold while Huntington caught fire. A five-minute, 21-3 run flipped Piketon on its head. Huntington shot 55.5% from the field in the first half and turned an eight-point deficit into a six-point lead come halftime.

The lead never grew beyond single digits. The Redstreaks nipped at the Huntsmen's heels all night. Henry, after being held to four points in the first half, went 5 for 8 from the field after halftime. Garrett Legg matched Henry in rebounds, all the while Davis, Brent McGuire and Mason Thacker plugged away from beyond the arc.

"Our perimeter guys are incredible at being unselfish and making sure that ball touches the paint first and we play it inside-out, and I don't know if we could do that if we didn't have Bo and Garrett," Piketon coach Kyle Miller said. "I also don't know if we could do that if we didn't have the perimeter guys that we have as well."

Piketon didn't reassume the lead until Davis scored on his putback late in the fourth quarter. It had skirted through a single-digit deficit since the second, and Davis kept it afloat as he and Potter traded shots. Henry worked in his final basket, and Mason Thacker responded to a Manson layup with a 3-pointer on the wing to give the Redstreaks a two-point lead.

Piketon's Declan Davis drives toward the paint during the Redstreaks game against the Huntington Huntsmen at Huntington High School on Feb. 6, 2024 in Huntington Township, Ohio. Piketon lost the game 58-57.

But the Huntsmen had just enough time following a pair of timeouts to get one final shot off. A final shot that happened to be Henneberger's first attempt of the night.

"He can shoot the ball, we've got confidence in his shot," Uhrig said. "Kalvin did a nice job picking him. He had a couple options, and there was Carson. Carson turned around and busted it just like we were having shooting practice."

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Henneberger hits game-winning 3-pointer to lift Huntington over Piketon