Carson Gentle commits to Tennessee

2024 defensive line prospect Carson Gentle announced his commitment to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 241-pound Gentle is from McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He has scholarship offers from the Vols, Harvard, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Stanford and Virginia Tech.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Gentle on June 7, 2021.

Gentle is the Vols’ second commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. 2024 edge rusher Jonathan Echols committed to Tennessee on July 4.

Tennessee has 19 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter, linebacker Jeremiah Telander, defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, cornerback Cristian Conyer, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, edge rusher Chandavian Bradley, linebacker Jalen Smith and wide receiver Nathan Leacock.