How Carson Dimsdale is making West Henderson's offensive switch look like a winning move

West Henderson football doesn't have quarterback Lukas Kachilo anymore but still owns one of the most explosive offenses in Western North Carolina. The Falcons are accomplishing it in an entirely different fashion.

Coach Paul Whitaker retooled his offense this offseason after Kachilo, who passed for 3,380 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2022, graduated and signed with Gardner-Webb. Whitaker centered it around running back Carson Dimsdale, who has rushed for 668 yards with nine touchdowns this season, and an offensive line with plenty of experience.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior running back and that new-look offense were on full display in West Henderson's 40-10 win at home Friday against Erwin. Dimsdale ran for 268 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries against the Warriors (1-3).

Dimsdale was the main running back for the Falcons (4-0) last season. He said having last year under his belt has paid dividends in 2023.

“Last year boosted me so much," Dimsdale said. "Just seeing the potential I had. I mean I know what I can do. And I’m just trying my hardest to achieve it.”

The West Henderson offense may run primarily through Dimsdale, but it still has quarterbacks like Jude Lyda and Cade Young.

“We lost a key component in our throwing game,” Dimsdale said. “But I mean, we still have that threat, the throw threat.”

Lyda started vs. Erwin. He rushed for two touchdowns but threw three first-half interceptions. Young entered in the third quarter, passing to wide receiver Truitt Manuel for two touchdowns.

West Henderson scored 40 points despite committing four turnovers.

“We’re not one-dimensional,” Dimsdale said. “We have so many threats on this team. Even when one of us doesn’t have a good game, another person steps up.”

North Henderson (3-0) awaits West Henderson next week. The Knights have allowed only 33 points, no more than 14 in any game.

“That’s a good North team that is 3-0 right now,” West Henderson coach Paul Whitaker said. “Coach (Jim) Beatty has got those guys playing well. I look for a dogfight when we get over there.”

Zachary Huber is the sports reporter for the Hendersonville Times-News and Asheville Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: West Henderson runs past Erwin, sets up showdown with North Henderson