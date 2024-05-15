Carson Daly's Son Jackson Talks Father-Son Golfing with Tiger Woods: 'Just a Great Time' (Exclusive Clip)

The younger Daly interviewed the golf great for NBC's 'Nightly News: Kids Edition'

Mike Mulholland/Getty Tiger Woods and son Charlie (left), Carson Daly and Jackson

Carson Daly's teen son had an unforgettable sitdown with a golf great.

Jackson Daly, 15, sat down with Tiger Woods in an interview for NBC's Nightly News: Kids Edition. In an exclusive clip from the conversation shared with PEOPLE, the golf aficionados talk about how the sport is a point of father-son bonding for both of them.

"I'm the same age as your son, Charlie, and I golf with my dad a lot. I'm sure you golf with Charlie a lot," Jackson points out, asking the professional golfer, 48, if he has any specific fond memories of time on the green with his teen son.

"I think that it's just [that] we have just a great time doing it," the father of two — who also shares daughter Sam, 16, with ex Elin Nordegren — replies.

"I do it for a living. The fact that he likes doing it now — he's able to speak golf, and talk about clubs and shafts and lie angles and shot selections, and core strategy," Woods says.

"He's starting to get the IQ part of playing, and that's what it takes if you're gonna go even further in this game," he continues. "You're gonna have to have an IQ of how to play. And he's asking all the right questions. It's just that sometimes, he doesn't want to hear all the answers."



NBC Jackson Daly sits down with Tiger Woods

Jackson agrees, adding he has the same dynamic when playing with his dad.

"My dad tries to teach me and I'll take it from — I'll take pointers from everybody and anybody else except him," Jackson admits, asking Woods if Charlie is more receptive to his advice because he's "the GOAT."

"He's getting better at it," Tiger says. "Any kid, you gotta just make sure and suggest it, that it's their idea. And then they'll own it. Otherwise, it's just white noise."

Earlier this month, Tiger sat down with Carson and discussed his golfing experiences with Charlie, including attending the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., together.



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Tiger Woods and son Charlie

"Charlie’s fantastic, he’s 15, saw you at the PNC, you guys played together there. He’s tried to qualify for a few events," the Today host began. "Tell me about that relationship on the course. I’ve got a teenager who doesn’t want to hear anything out of my mouth about his golf swing. Are you coach, are you Dad?"

"Okay, but he will listen to you about broadcasting, right?" Woods asked, to which Carson responded with a yes.

"That’s the same thing. He listens to me about golf but not anything else outside of that, cause I don’t know anything else," Woods lamented. "And even then, there’s a little bit of pushback in golf. Which is totally cool, he’s 15 years old. It’s what happens. What teenagers go through. They’re trying to find their own place in the world."

NBC's Nightly News: Kids Edition, anchored by Lester Holt, posts at 4 p.m. ET on NBCNews.com, NBC News NOW, NBC News Apps (TVs and Mobile), the NBC News YouTube channel and on NBC Saturday mornings.

