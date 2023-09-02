Carson Cooksey, Blanchard offense show a big season is likely in store in win over Noble

BLANCHARD — Noble’s defense never found a way to slow down Blanchard quarterback Carson Cooksey and the Lion offense Friday.

Drive after drive. Quarter after quarter. Blanchard was simply in a groove and clicking on all cylinders.

The Lions knew their offense was high-powered heading into their season opener.

But after Class 4A second-ranked Blanchard’s 61-18 victory over the Class 5A Bears, even coach Jeff Craig was a little surprised at just how dominant his team was on that side of the football.

“We’re probably a little farther along and cruising a little bit better in that phase than I thought we would be right now,” Craig said. “And I think that kind of goes back to our receivers No. 1, but it goes back to Carson’s command of everything that’s going on out there.”

Blanchard is off to a 1-0 start, and a special season is likely in store for the Lions.

Cooksey was stellar in his senior season debut, completing 22 of 29 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for two scores against the Bears (0-2).

He has several weapons at his disposal.

Brayson Carter is among them, and he finished with seven catches for 112 yards. Coric Pierce also had an impressive night as he hauled in five receptions for 96 yards, while Reagan Palmer had three catches for 88 yards and a score.

Cooksey and the Lions got into a rhythm early and led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter before cruising from there.

Cooksey made some impressive throws, and his receivers took care of the rest.

“His accuracy right now so far, it’s just been unmatched,” Craig said. “He doesn’t miss very often. And he threw two or three balls that even with decent coverage, you can’t defend that.

“He put the ball right where it had to be, and our guys made the catches. Really I think his just overall understanding of the offense, his comfort level in the offense is really taking place this year. I think he’s really got it down.”

Blanchard's Carson Cooksey carries the ball in high school football as the Blanchard Lions play the Noble Bears on Sept. 1, 2023 in Blanchard, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Cooksey has been Blanchard’s starting quarterback since his sophomore season.

He said he's comfortable at this point in his high school career.

“It gets a lot easier as time goes on,” Cooksey said. “Being in this system for this long, it kind of just comes natural, and you’re meshing with the guys around you and makes it even easier. We have a good group of receivers and a great offensive line that makes it easier.”

Cooksey is confident in himself and the offense.

But at the same time, he knows he has a long season ahead of him and will have some tough opponents, including Class 5A seventh-ranked Piedmont next week. That matchup will be in Piedmont.

“We’re just going to take it one week at a time,” Cooksey said. “We got to play a lot of really good teams with our tough district, but just take it week by week and get better every week and not be satisfied.”

