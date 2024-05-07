Carson Beck surpasses Shedeur Sanders as betting favorite to go No. 1 overall in 2025

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' status as the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft didn't last long.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is now the favorite to be the first pick next year at +300, with Sanders next at +450, via FanDuel.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is third, with his odds to go first overall listed at +1400. Miami quarterback Cameron Ward is at +1700. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is listed at +1900.

The non-quarterbacks with the shortest odds to go No. 1 overall in 2025 are Sanders' Colorado teammate Travis Hunter, who plays both cornerback and wide receiver, and Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams. Both Hunter and Williams are listed at +2200.