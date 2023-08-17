Carson Beck named as third-most important player in CFP race

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck is expected to win the starting role over Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff this season. Beck will look to guide the Bulldogs to a third consecutive national championship.

Beck, who is Georgia’s most experienced option at quarterback, lacks mobility. Beck’s decision-making will be under the microscope in 2023. If the Dawgs avoid mistakes, then only a handful of teams are capable of beating them.

ESPN ranks Carson Beck as the third-most important player in the College Football Playoff race. Beck is considered one of the quarterbacks that is capable of making a big step forward in 2023.

Georgia will roll through most of 2023, but Bennett still had to come through in key moments, and Beck will, too.

Carson Beck will be a critical player in the College Football Playoff because you can confidently say that Georgia will be in the mix for the national championship at the end of the year.

Georgia has a fairly easy schedule and should go through the regular season undefeated or with only one loss. The Bulldogs may still sneak into the College Football Playoff even if they lose in the SEC championship. No other team has as clear of a path to the College Football Playoff as Georgia.

Georgia’s first two games of the season are against UT Martin and Ball State. The Bulldogs will have plenty of time to get Carson Beck comfortable.

ESPN is right that there will be a moment, as there was for Stetson Bennett against Alabama in the national championship and Ohio State in College Football Playoffs, where Carson Beck will have to step up and lead the offense on a scoring drive.

