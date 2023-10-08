Carson Beck, Georgia football offense burns Kentucky in big Bulldog victory

Georgia football grew accustomed to convincing victories in SEC play en route to back-to-back national championships.

It finally got one on Saturday night for this year’s Bulldogs.

The No. 1 Bulldogs trounced No. 20 Kentucky 51-13 in Sanford Stadium.

Getting by conference opponents had pushed the Bulldogs to dig deep.

It overcame a halftime deficit against South Carolina and climbed out of a hole against Auburn. It won by an average of just 8.5 points compared to 25.5 last season and 31.9 in 2021.

Here are three things we learned from Georgia’s 14th straight series win:

Carson Beck has answered Georgia football’s QB questions

For those still with doubts about Carson Beck as the guy at quarterback, the fourth-year junior played a major role in turning a top-20 matchup into a rout.

Beck completed his first 13 passes, the third most in a row to start in program history after Quincy Carter and Eric Zeier, who had 15.

Beck finished 28 of 35 for a career-high 389 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

He had his third straight 300-yard passing game by halftime and had touchdowns of 40 yards to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, 15 to Rara Thomas, 5 to Oscar Delp and 21 to Brock Bowers.

UGA football starts with a bang

A slow starting Georgia team couldn’t be stopped in the first half.

The Bulldogs scored on all six of their possessions, getting touchdowns on its first three and then another sandwiched between two Peyton Woodring field goals.

Georgia was sharp and needed just 3:34 to find the end zone.

It was the first touchdown in the first quarter in an SEC game by the Bulldogs this year.

Georgia scored 14 first quarter points. It had managed just 17 in its first five games.

Kentucky had outscored its opponents 37-0 in its first two SEC games, but its only first half score came on Devin Leary 4-yard touchdown to Josh Kattus.

Georgia Bulldogs stop the run

A week after gashing Florida to the tune of 280 yards and three touchdowns, Georgia’s defense did its job in containing Ray Davis.

The SEC’s leading rusher had 59 yards on 15 carries. That’s 3.9 yards per carry.

Chaz Chambliss seemed to be playing a spy role. He dropped Davis on a first quarter run for a 3-yard loss.

Davis still found the end zone. He caught a screen pass and turned into a 26-yard touchdown to cut the Georgia lead to 34-13. Davis was stopped on the two-point conversion by Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Kentucky was held to a season-low 55 rushing yards.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football and QB Carson Beck roll Kentucky Wildcats