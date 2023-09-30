Carson Beck finds Brock Bowers for 40-yard TD, Georgia leads 27-20 over Auburn

Georgia leads Auburn 27-20 thanks to a special play by Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers, who scored on a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Beck.

DIALED IN pic.twitter.com/9FXKA0mexj — Barstool UGA Back 2 Back National Champions🏆 (@ugabarstool) September 30, 2023

After a lackluster first-half by Georgia’s offense, Beck and company have been efficient in the second-half, out scoring Auburn 17-10.

Bowers currently has eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown on the day.

