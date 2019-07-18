Carsen Edwards signs with Adidas, gets love from Ja Morant, other NBA rookies

Carsen Edwards has parlayed all those NBA Summer League buckets into another multi-year deal.

The rookie point guard, who recently signed a four-year contract with the Boston Celtics, has signed with Adidas on a multi-year endorsement deal, per ESPN.com.

Edwards confirmed the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

It's not too often a second-round pick lands a shoe deal less than a month into his NBA career. But Edwards has earned the recognition since the Celtics took him No. 33 overall out of Purdue, averaging a team-best 19.4 points per game at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Edwards apparently has gained the respect of his peers, as well; No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant and first-rounder Jordan Poole were among several NBA rookies to show the 21-year-old love in the Instagram comment section.

Edwards also earned a new fan in former Celtics guard Nate Robinson.

The new deal is a good fit for Edwards, who grew up watching Tracy McGrady in his native Houston and actually got to meet the Basketball Hall of Famer during a recent Adidas photo shoot.

"Being able to meet Tracy McGrady is absolutely insane to me," Edwards told ESPN.com. "Them actually wanting my opinion on new things that they're looking to drop, asking me would I wear it or what I would change, that's been really cool."

