Carsen Edwards follows Jaylen Brown's lead and buzzes his hair

Carsen Edwards took a page out of Jaylen Brown's playbook Saturday and opted for the buzz cut following his first four games as a pro.

Carsen pulled a Jaylen. No more dreads! pic.twitter.com/qgLnr3XgQP — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 2, 2019

Edwards previously sported a short dreads type of hairdo, so perhaps he wanted a change of pace after a cold-shooting start to his NBA career.

In 13 minutes per game off the bench, Edwards has shot 5-of-22 from the field, only hitting two threes in 13 attempts. Coming into the league as a microwave sharpshooter from deep, that's not exactly the start you hope for, especially after lighting the nets on fire in the preseason with eight three-balls in five minutes against the Cavaliers.

Maybe the new hair will give Edwards some of his mojo back. The Celtics' bench scoring has been nonexistent thanks to Edwards' cold shooting and Enes Kanter's knee injury in the season opener against the Sixers, so they could really use some production from their gunslinging combo guard.

Boston's next game will be Tuesday in Cleveland, where Edwards scorched the earth from three the first time around. Perhaps that's all he'll need to get back on track.

