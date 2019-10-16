Carsen Edwards' 3-point barrage for Celtics catches Dwyane Wade's eye

How does one earn the praise of an NBA legend during a meaningless preseason game?

By hitting eight 3-pointers in one quarter, of course.

Boston Celtics rookie Carsen Edwards accomplished that mission Tuesday night in Cleveland by pouring in eight triples in the third quarter -- seven of which came in a span of less than five minutes -- to finish with 30 points.

🔥 @Cboogie_3 is LIT tonight pic.twitter.com/UE8OKg3OBU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 16, 2019

And guess who took notice? Recently-retired superstar Dwyane Wade, who urged his 8.3 million Twitter followers not to sleep on the young point guard.

Don't sleep on this YnG beast‼️ https://t.co/q2Z6PrxAlf — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 16, 2019

Wade, who spent one season with the Cavs, also shouted out Cleveland rookies Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. later in the game. But he clearly was impressed by Edwards, a second-round pick who's garnered considerable hype from his NBA contemporaries.

The 6-foot-1 guard also has a fan in former Celtics guard Nate Robinson, who commented, "My favorite guard in the league" on the NBA's Instagram post of Edwards' highlights.

Looks like it's getting harder to sleep on Edwards, especially if he continues to get buckets when the regular season begins.

