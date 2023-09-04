Cars Swept Away as Flooding Inundates Streets in Central Spain

Floodwater gushed down streets and roads in the Toledo region on Sunday, September 3, amid intense flooding and rainfall across central Spain.

Emergency workers carried out search operations in the Toledo region on Monday.

At least three people were killed and several missing after the flooding, El Pais reported on Monday, while searches were also ongoing in the Madrid region.

This footage from Eloy Martínez Rodríguez shows the deluge of floodwater in Yuncler, in the Toledo region, on Sunday. Credit: Eloy Martínez Rodríguez via Storyful