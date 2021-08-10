Cars queue up as U.S.-Canada border opens

Government data showed a seven-hour wait for the Fort Frances, Ontario, and International Falls, Minnesota, crossing. Fort Frances advertises itself online as "rarely experiencing delays."

Several crossings in Ontario and New Brunswick - between the states of New York and Maine - had waits of three hours.

Canada barred all leisure travel from the United States in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as of Aug. 9 fully vaccinated Americans are able to enter the country.