Cars Drive Along Flooded Roads in Avon, Massachusetts

Flash flood warnings were in effect for parts of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts on September 13, just two days after heavy rain hit the region.

Footage posted by Tom Shattuck showed multiple cars and a school bus driving through the floodwater in Avon.

“I’ve got to drive through this thing soon!” he said.

The National Weather Service said Hurricane Lee was expected to impact coastal New England on Friday, and into Saturday. “Lee should bring rough surf and possible storm surge flooding, damaging

winds, and bands of heavy rain to at least coastal areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island,” the weather service said. Credit: @tomshattuck via Storyful