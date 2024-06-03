Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teacher to start at QB for U.S. in flag football world championships

Source: U.S. Flag Football

A Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teacher will serve as the quarterback for the USA squad at an international flag football tournament this summer.

Vanita Krouch, who lives in Carrollton and teaches PE at La Villita Elementary, will be the starting quarterback and team captain for the U.S. at the IFAF Flag Football World Championships this August.

Krouch, who is known as the "Tom Brady of Flag Football," was named to the 12-athlete roster for USA Football's U.S. Women's Flag Football National team.

The 43-year-old has been on the team since 2016.

Before finding flag football through a Google search, she played basketball for four seasons at SMU.

More than 25 countries will compete in the tournament this August in Finland.

Since 2016, she has helped lead the team to a 25-1 record, winning gold at the 2018 and 2021 championships.