Carroll visibly frustrated after Seahawks allow 49ers' offensive outburst

The 49ers torched the Seahawks defense in Sunday's 28-16 win at Levi's Stadium, erupting for 527 total yards behind brilliant performances from their star-studded cast of skill-position players.

Following San Francisco's fifth consecutive win against Seattle, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was visibly frustrated with his team's inability to limit the explosive plays from the 49ers' offense they had prepared for leading up to Sunday's matchup.

"They had some tougher sweepers that went for 70 yards. That's their favorite play," Carroll told reporters after Sunday's game. "We've been practicing against it the whole time; that's what I mean by that. There was nothing special about them running Deebo [Samuel] on a deep crosser. He's been doing that his whole career, and we saw it, and we didn't play it right.

We gave it to them, [George] Kittle, in short yardage, in a play-action pass. Their heavy personnel, he's been doing that for his whole career. There was nothing new about those things. We didn't execute well enough to stop those opportunities. That's the stuff we practiced, and we needed to come through and make those plays. We didn't do it."

Seattle had no answers for San Francisco's high-octane attack, as the 49ers averaged 9.9 yards per play on Sunday, the franchise's highest single-game total since 2012.

Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk each recorded a play of at least 40 yards, while the 49ers became the first team during the 2023 NFL season to have a 300-yard passer, two 100-yard receivers, and a 100-yard rusher in the same game.

Brock Purdy strengthened his MVP campaign, recording a career-high 368 passing yards with a pair of touchdowns, pushing his season total to 25.

The 23-year-old quarterback was exceptional in his fourth career start vs. Seattle, regularly creating the chunk plays that Carroll lamented, going a perfect 6 for 6 with 225 passing yards on throws 16-plus yards downfield, per Pro Football Focus.

Samuel continued his recent hot streak with two touchdowns, including a record-breaking 1-yard score in the third quarter. McCaffrey finished the game with 145 rushing yards on 16 carries, extending his league-leading total to 1,177 yards.



