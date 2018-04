Carroll: Seahawks still open to considering Colin Kaepernick

RENTON, Wash. (AP) -- Pete Carroll said Monday the Seattle Seahawks have not closed the door on the possibility of adding Colin Kaepernick to their roster, but how much further they pursue it may depend on the upcoming NFL draft.

''We're still battling on all fronts, on all guys. We're still looking at guys and evaluating. There are still free agents we're looking at and in that the process just continues,'' Carroll said. ''We've gone through the information gathering and we have a pretty good feel for where we are. It's ongoing. We're not done with that decision at all.''

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Seattle pulled out of a planned workout for Kaepernick, who has been without an NFL team since the end of the 2016 season. Seattle has been one of the few teams to show any interest in Kaepernick following his protests during the national anthem during the 2016 season with San Francisco.

