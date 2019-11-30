The inactives report on Monday is sure going to be important. Both the Vikings (8-3) and the Seahawks (9-2) have notable injuries that could end up being a factor on primetime.

Three members of the Seahawks defensive line, including Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed, are listed as questionable. Pete Carroll said that Clowney and Reed will be "good to go" on Monday night. Seattle's head coach did say that Mychal Kendricks and Luke Willson will each be game-time decisions with respective hamstring injuries. Kendricks suffered his injury during the week of practice. The hope is that the extra day of rest will allow both players to be ready for the Vikings.

There's also a bug going around the locker room. Poona Ford, Tyler Lockett and David Moore all missed practice Friday and Saturday with an illness. Carroll said there's a quarantine factor at play. The team told those players to stay home and get better to avoid getting anyone else on the roster sick. Carroll expects all three to play on Monday.

Here are the full injury designations for both teams.

Seattle Seahawks

Questionable:

Luke Willson (hamstring)

Jadeveon Clowney (core)

Jarran Reed (ankle)

Mychal Kendricks (hamstring)

Al Woods (ankle)









Doubtful:

Nick Bellore (quad)

Neiko Thorpe (groin)



Minnesota Vikings

Questionable:

Adam Thielen (hamstring)

Anthony Harris (groin)

Linval Joseph (knee)

Harrison Smith (hamstring)

Shamar Stephen (knee)









Out:

Ben Gedeon (concussion)

Carroll: Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed good to go vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest