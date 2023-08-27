Carroll football uses fast start to grab season-opening win against Edcouch-Elsa

For a team breaking in a large group of new starters, the beginning of Saturday's game was about as good as it could have been for the Carroll football team.

The Tigers recovered an Edcouch-Elsa fumble on the opening kickoff and then new starting quarterback Matthew Rodriguez and running back Robert Muhammad connected for a 29-yard touchdown on the first offensive snap of the season on the way to a 38-13 win against the Yellowjackets at Buc Stadium.

The Tigers led 20-0 before Edcouch-Elsa found its first answer but Carroll eventually put the game away behind Muhammad, Rodriguez and receiver JC Salyer.

Carroll now will host Gregory-Portland at Buc Stadium on Thursday in the renewal of the Battle of the Bridge.

Saturday's highlights

Ashtyn Salinas set the tone for Carroll, recovering a loose ball that caromed off a thigh pad on the opening kickoff as the Yellowjackets could not handle the kick.

Rodriguez connected with Muhammad for a 29-yard touchdown and then Gabriel Garcia for a 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Muhammad added his second score, a 77-yard jaunt after breaking one tackle as Carroll took a 20-0 lead with 9:03 remaining in the first half.

Jayreed Amaya was responsible for both Edcouch-Elsa scores, a 67-yard catch and a 32-yard catch-and-run.

Saturday's stars

Rodriguez finished 10 of 18 for 179 yards and three touchdowns before he was lifted in the second half.

Muhammad led a Carroll rushing attack that churned out 265 yards with 16 carries for 159 yards and one score to go with his receiving touchdown. Salyer pulled down three catches for 88 yards and one score and Garcia caught four passes for 51 yards and one TD.

Amaya accounted for 120 yards receiving and two scores to lead Edcouch-Elsa.

They said it

Carroll coach Cal Neatherlin on the big plays to start the game: "We are really young, so it helped settle us down. In the scrimmages we hadn't executed so far. We play hard, but with a young team, it was big for the momentum, for sure."

Carroll quarterback Matthew Rodriguez on: "That set the tone and we knew we had some fire behind us. We try to bring that every game. Our coaches did a good job of developing our young guys. Nobody overthought anything, everything was smooth and we came out how we wanted to. We feel like we are connecting."

Carroll head coach Cal Neatherlin talking about how vital the explosive start was for his team on Saturday. @TheProgramCTFB @CallerSports #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/gBOHcDWiK4 — Quinton Martinez (@qmartinez) August 27, 2023

