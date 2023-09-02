Carroll football rides its defense, physicality to victory in 2023

FLORA — For three years, Carroll football has been built around a stifling defense and physicality up and down its roster.

After a 62-7 victory over Hoosier Heartland Conference foe, Taylor (1-2), it’s safe to say that No. 4 in Class A Carroll (3-0) has built a monster.

Head coach Blake Betzner reflected on the Cougar’s blueprint from the start of his tenure with Carroll and how an imposing lineup up front creates a recipe for success.

“We built it on physicality and strength and we want to win up front,” Betzner said. “If you win up front, you’ll win a lot of games and that’s what we first started two years ago and where we want to go now. If you don’t win the line of scrimmage, it’s going to be a long night.”

In three games this season, Carroll has allowed just 2.3 points per game. Friday night’s win over the Titans is the first game in which an opponent has scored after posting shutout victories in weeks one and two.

Furthermore, their defense allowed an average of 39.5 yards in their first two weeks of the season along with 11 first downs combined.

On Friday, Taylor tallied 132 yards on offense while Carroll started the second half with a running clock.

Coming into this season, senior Keegan Ellis and the Cougars believed that they had more to give on the defensive side of the ball compared to 2022.

“Last year, we weren’t as physical as we needed to be," Ellis said. "We let a lot of teams score on us that should have never been on the same field as us, so we really had to work from there."

The Cougars are their harshest critic after holding teams to 11.8 ppg last season. Ellis noted that he and his team took umbrage to Taylor scoring early on in the third quarter.

"I was so mad. I wanted to go right back in and tear it up," He said. "Honestly, I don’t think any team should be able to score on us for a while because I just think we’re that physical. It’s not that I don’t think other teams aren’t good enough. That’s just my expectations for us."

Senior running back Griffin Viney opened the game with back-to-back touchdowns while the Carroll defense played a hand throughout, including two interceptions in the second quarter. Owen Zinn's pick gave the Cougars a 49-0 lead at half.

Carroll lost plenty of the size and strength from last year’s graduating class and we’re adamant to not allow the program to take a step back.

“Betzner always says, ‘They can’t win if they don’t score,’” Viney said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year but we were in the weight room, we got guys coming up who are all physical and that’s just where it starts.”

And while some teams may savor a 55-point victory in their conference opener, it’s on to the next one for Viney and Co.

“We can't take any practices off," Viney said. "(John) Hendricks, our coach, says ‘The most important game of the week is the one you’ve got this week.’ We just keep going one week at a time and we’re excited to play Delphi this upcoming week."

