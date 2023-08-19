Carroll ended HSE's season last year. In 2023, Royals start with statement rematch win.

FISHERS — The bus ride Nov. 18 from Fort Wayne to Hamilton County was a quiet one.

“Devastating,” Hamilton Southeastern senior linebacker Jack Osiecki called it. “Longest bus ride of my life. It felt like five hours, just sitting there. I wasn’t even doing anything with my phone. Just staring at the seat in front of me.”

That bus ride came after a 21-15 Class 6A semistate loss at Carroll, a result that punched the Chargers’ ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium and the state championship. HSE coach Michael Kelly heard plenty of “what ifs” in the aftermath. The weather. Injuries. Reasonable excuses, maybe.

Maybe not.

“Through the wintertime you heard, ‘Well, if, if, if, if, if, if,’” Kelly said. “‘If it wasn’t so cold’ or ‘If it wasn’t so far’ or whatever. I stole Nick Saban’s line, ‘Even if.’ We have to have that mentality. The most physical team is going to win nine times out of 10.”

The Class 6A fourth-ranked Royals, nine months to the day after that long bus ride, sent Carroll back to Fort Wayne on a long trip of its own after knocking off the fifth-ranked Chargers 28-14 in the season-opener Friday night. HSE jumped out to 14-0 halftime lead and stole the momentum back from Carroll when Mason Alexander returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

Alexander, a junior cornerback with offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Wisconsin and others, returned another interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Royals a 14-0 lead. He nearly had a third interception in the fourth quarter, which almost certainly would have also gone for a touchdown.

“The thing about (defensive back) is it’s all about instinct,” Alexander said. “You follow your instinct. If you think you can (make the play), go ahead and take it. It’s all about risk.”

Making the interception is one thing. Taking to the house — twice — is another. He simply outraced Carroll’s players on the first return. On the second one, he had to cut back to avoid Carroll quarterback Jimmy Sullivan at about the Carroll 20.

“Come on now,” Alexander said. “I run a 10.7 100. I don’t think anybody is going to catch me.”

Fair enough. Alexander’s second interception came at a critical time. HSE took a 14-0 lead into halftime, but Sullivan marched the Chargers right down the field to start the third quarter, converting all three third downs. One play after finding Jaidon Vanplet for a 20-yard gain on 3rd-and-6, Braden Steely pounded into the end zone for a 2-yard score and pull Carroll within 14-7 with 8:08 left in the third quarter.

On its next drive, Carroll drove to the HSE 36 before a sack by Osiecki on second down pushed the Chargers back. On 3rd-and-13, Alexander read Sullivan’s eyes and stepped in front of Vanpelt to make the interception. His legs did the rest.

“He’s fast,” Kelly said. “There’s a reason he’s getting what he’s getting right now in his recruitment. He made a play on the ball and it’s hard to catch him in the open field. I’m proud of our defense. Our defense played so hard tonight. We just got after the quarterback and just played physical football.”

Osiecki made his No. 43 jersey a near-permanent fixture in the Carroll backfield, finishing with three sacks and causing other general mayhem. Sullivan had little time to throw on most plays and even when he did, Alexander and his teammates in the secondary — Donovan Rhodes, Jaren Bush and Mason Wright — had Carroll’s receivers covered.

“Our secondary,” Alexander said. “I can confidently say is one of the best in the state, if not the best.”

HSE junior quarterback Chandler Weston threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Hamilton late in the first quarter for HSE’s first score. After Alexander scored the next two touchdowns, senior running back Jalen Alexander added the dagger with an 84-yard touchdown run with 9:43 left to give HSE a 28-7 lead.

Jalen Alexander had the score of last year’s game against Carroll posted on his Twitter account in the days leading up to the opener.

“This was a block in the road that kept us from continuing to go straight (last season),” Jalen Alexander said. “Now that we’ve pushed that out of the way, I don’t think anybody is going to be able to stop us.”

There is, of course, a chance the teams could meet again in semistate. But that possibility is still three months away. There are other bus rides between now and then.

“Heading downtown to Lucas Oil is the goal,” Jalen Alexander said. “One hundred percent. It’s been a long time coming. With coach Kelly and the determination we have on this team and the brotherhood, no one is stopping us.”

