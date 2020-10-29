Carroll: Carlos Dunlap is ‘classically what you’re looking for in an edge rusher’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks made a big splash on Wednesday, trading for Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap to help bolster Seattle’s highly-scrutinized pass rush. Dunlap is a two-time Pro Bowler who has racked up 82.5 career sacks while posting at least 7.5 in each of his last seven seasons.

“Carlos has been a very consistent player for a long time,” Pete Carroll said on Wednesday. “He’s always been fast. He’s always been athletic. He still moves his feet well and gets off the rock and knows exactly how to play the spot we want to play him in.”

Dunlap has just 1.0 sack through seven games this season, but that lack of production likely stems from his growing unrest within the Bengals organization. His role had been diminished of late, and he got into it on the sideline with one of Cincinnati’s defensive coaches just last Sunday. It was evident that Dunlap was in need of a change of scenery, and Carroll is confident that a fresh start in Seattle will serve him well.

Carroll explained that the trade came together in “rapid fashion,” which means John Schneider likely jumped on the opportunity to acquire Dunlap after what transpired last weekend. It fits Seattle’s “always compete” mantra in regard to constantly being on the lookout for when players might become available via trade.

“This is one that fit exactly what we needed, and we’re really pleased to bring in a guy of Carlos’ stature,” Carroll said.

Carroll emphasized that Dunlap will be a LEO in Seattle’s defense. He’s a three-down player and solid against the run, but the Seahawks want him to be part of a rotation to keep everyone fresh. The goal is that minimizing Benson Mayowa’s reps will have a positive impact on him as well.

“This is an outside guy,” Carroll said of Dunlap. “He’s classically what you’re looking for in an edge rusher.”

Seattle has just nine sacks through six game and embarrassingly failed to register a single quarterback hit against Kyler Murray last Sunday. That performance ignited the Seahawks sense of urgency to make a move.

On Twitter, Dunlap emphasized that he’s “hungry” going into new beginning in the Pacific Northwest. He’ll go into the COVID-19 intake protocol beginning on Thursday and be ready to practice starting next week. He’ll make his Seahawks debut in Week 9 against the Bills.