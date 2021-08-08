Carrie Johnson urged to help stop slaughter of Geronimo the alpaca

Janet Eastham
·3 min read
Geronimo
Geronimo

Carrie Johnson is facing calls to intervene on behalf of Geronimo the alpaca as protestors vowed to create a “human shield” around the condemned animal to stop it from being killed.

Geronimo the alpaca has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis (bTB) twice, and last week the High Court ruled that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) had a 30-day window starting on August 5 to legally slaughter the animal.

However, Geronimo’s owner, Helen Macdonald is disputing the validity of the bTB tests used on her alpaca, and told The Telegraph last night that her last hope is for the Prime Minister to intervene, and that she “would love Carrie’s support” on this issue.

Demonstrators will march on Westminster on Monday in the animal’s name and organiser Dominic Dyer has joined Ms Macdonald in her call for the Prime Minister’s wife to weigh in on Geronimo’s behalf.

Mr Dyer, former head of the Badger Trust, told The Telegraph that he plans to call on Mrs Johnson to use her “significant influence” and join the bid to save Geronimo when he addresses protesters on Monday.

Back at her farm in Wickwar, near Bristol, Ms Macdonald says a group of peaceful activists will form a “human shield” around Geronimo, in case Defra contractors arrive to slaughter the animal with the distraction of the protest in the capital.

“This is about Geronimo’s life, he’s a sentient human being. But it is also about my life and my family’s life,” said Ms Macdonald. “My mum is 84 today. And she has asked me, ‘Are they going to shoot Geronimo on my birthday?’”

The “Save Geronimo” protest will start at Defra headquarters, and march on to Downing Street. It is expected to include members from the British Alpaca Society, Badger Trust, and other animal rights groups.

Mr Dyer told The Telegraph that he wants Mrs Johnson, pictured below, to intervene because she “has a track record” on speaking out on issues of animal welfare.

Carrie Johnson - Getty
Carrie Johnson - Getty

Mrs Johnson is director of communications at the Aspinall Charity - a British charity “dedicated to returning captive bred animals to protected wilderness” and is a patron for the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation (CAWF), which is an organisation independent from the political party “which seeks to help advance farm animal welfare” and was established in 2016.

Geronimo’s supporters want the alpaca to be tested again, this time using a PCR test - which looks for the presence of the TB bacteria in blood - before he is killed, believing that this test may be more accurate than those used on him to date.

Christine Middlemiss, the Chief Veterinary Officer, said on Sunday night that while she was sympathetic to Ms Macdonald’s situation, the accuracy of the tests used to diagnose Geronimo should not be in question.

“The tests used on Geronimo were developed for use on alpacas and are highly specific – the chances of a false positive are significantly less than one per cent and we have tested him twice,” she said.

A spokesperson for Defra said “bovine tuberculosis is one of the greatest animal health threats we face today and causes devastation and distress for farming families and rural communities across the country while costing the taxpayer around £100m every year.

“Therefore, while nobody wants to cull infected animals, we need to do everything we can to tackle this disease to stop it spreading and to protect the livelihoods of those affected.”

The Telegraph has contacted Mrs Johnson’s spokesman for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Beloved Central Park Owl Barry Killed In Crash

    "She took a chance on big city life and in turn brought us so much joy," wrote one fan of the bird, who officials say collided with a park vehicle.

  • The horse breed that won the Revolutionary war almost disappeared. Here's how it's making a comeback

    The story of the Marsh Tacky is the story of South Carolina, this country and the New World. Now, residents fight to ensure this horse has a future.

  • The Pandemic Has Let Alaskan Whales Get Some Peace And Quiet

    Reduced noise from cruise ships has made a big difference in the lives of humpback whales in Glacier Bay.

  • Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with truck

    Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • Whale dies 3 months after move from Canada to Connecticut

    One of five beluga whales acquired from an aquarium in Canada after a legal fight with animal rights activists has died at its new home in Connecticut. Officials at Mystic Aquarium, which specializes in beluga research, said in a Facebook post that the male whale had arrived in May with a preexisting medical condition. “This is a devastating loss for our staff and for the community, especially the animal care team who works closely with the belugas.”

  • Don't blame cats for destroying wildlife – shaky logic is leading to moral panic

    Are cats really to blame for the worldwide loss of biodiversity? Dzurag/iStock via Getty Images PlusA number of conservationists claim cats are a zombie apocalypse for biodiversity that need to be removed from the outdoors by “any means necessary” – coded language for shooting, trapping and poisoning. Various media outlets have portrayed cats as murderous superpredators. Australia has even declared an official “war” against cats. Moral panics emerge when people perceive an existential threat to

  • Angler in North Carolina catches a fish with strange human-like teeth after a 'very good fight'

    The sheepshead fish, also known as a convict fish, inhabits the waters on the US Atlantic coast, is good to eat, say anglers.

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • Woman, 26, mauled to death by black bear in Canada's third fatal attack

    Three lives have been taken by bears in three months in Western Canada, with experts saying it could be due to people going to the wild more.

  • Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who declined vaccine with Cubs, tests positive for COVID-19

    Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

  • Report: Kelly Oubre had offer from Lakers before signing with Hornets

    The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.

  • Durant named Tokyo Olympics MVP; Doncic joins him on all-tournament team

    Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart both bounced back from a torn Achilles to be the Olympics MVP.

  • Kyle Schwarber injury: Red Sox OF suffers rehab setback, per report

    Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who hasn't played since Boston acquired him at the MLB trade deadline, has hit a snag in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

  • Troy Polamalu’s HOF speech on Steelers culture will give you chills

    Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.

  • Bengals rookie flashes — then gets heat for hitting Joe Burrow

    Arrow up for a rookie -- but with a scolding, too.

  • Packers WR Devin Funchess apologizes for using racial slur during press conference

    Packers WR Devin Funchess used a racial slur against Asians following the team's Family Night practice.

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • India showers cash on golden boy Chopra

    Indian companies and governments promised cash and gifts worth more than two million dollars to javelin star Neeraj Chopra after he won India's first ever Olympic athletics gold medal.

  • Crew chiefs for Nos. 9, 20 ejected at Watkins Glen; Elliott, Bell to start from rear

    Chase Elliott’s quest for a three-peat at Watkins Glen International will have to begin from the rear of the field — and without his crew chief. The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice Sunday morning at the Upstate New York track, forcing Elliott to the back of the pack for the start […]