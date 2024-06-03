Carrick signs new Middlesbrough contract

Michael Carrick has signed a new three-year deal at Middlesbrough [Getty Images]

Michael Carrick has signed a new contract with Middlesbrough to remain at the club until 2027.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder, 42, has agreed a three-year deal after leading the club to eighth place in the Championship last season.

Boro also reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals last term despite a long injury list, after making the play-offs in Carrick's first season in charge in 2022-23.

Despite only being in the job for 20 months, Carrick is the longest serving of six Boro bosses who have come and gone since Aitor Karanka was sacked in 2017.

Carrick had one year left on his previous contract after joining the club in October 2022, but talks over a fresh deal were put on hold during the season just gone.

However, Boro were keen to tie down a head coach seen as one of the game's brightest up-and-coming prospects.

“I’ve always been quite calm about it," Carrick told the club website.

"I think having that attachment, that trust and that belief within the club is really important.

“We’ve certainly got that - that’s what still gives me the great feeling that I had when I first walked through the door.

“It feels like a big step as a headline, as a statement, but really it doesn’t change anything I do or how I approach it - it just carries on what we’re trying to achieve.”