Carrick named new captain of Manchester United

Michael Carrick has a one-year extension at Manchester United, and now will take the arm band on top of it.

Wayne Rooney‘s Everton move opened up the captain’s role, and the 35-year-old Newcastle-born midfielder has been handed the strap by Jose Mourinho.

Carrick has served under United captains Rooney, Nemanja Vidic, and Gary Neville, making a remarkable 459 appearances and winning double-digit trophies for the Old Trafford club.

He began his professional career at West Ham before moving to Spurs for two seasons. Now he’s the captain of one of the biggest clubs in the world. From ManUtd.com:

“It feels great and it is such a huge honour to captain such a great club,” Michael told us. “It is my 12th year now and I came as a 25 year old. I never thought I could be here for so long and achieve so much. “Now, to lead the boys and look after the young boys, to guide them in some ways, it is a nice thing and a real pleasure. I came to this club as a footballer and I am now a huge fan. I have grown to love the club over the years and to be in this position is very special for me.”

As new players flood into Old Trafford, it’s no mistake that Mourinho has tabbed a man who will be very clear about the traditions and expectations around United.

