Carrarese promoted to Serie B after 76 years

Carrarese earned promotion into Serie B for the first time in 76 years, making the step up with Mantova, Cesena and Juve Stabia.

The group of Serie B teams for the 2024-25 campaign is now complete following the conclusion of the promotion play-offs.

Carrarese, the hometown club of Italy legend Gigi Buffon, had not been in the second division for 76 years and it is their first experience at this level with a one-division format.

They beat Vicenza 1-0 in the play-off final second leg this evening, also 1-0 on aggregate, and another Massa Carrara figure, Nicolò Zaniolo, was in the stands to join in the celebration.

Mantova, Cesena and Juve Stabia are also promoted to Serie B.

Parma, Como and Venezia were promoted from Serie B to Serie A for the 2024-25 campaign.

Serie B 2024-25

Bari, Brescia, Carrarese, Catanzaro, Cesena, Cittadella, Cosenza, Cremonese, Frosinone, Juve Stabia, Mantova, Modena, Palermo, Pisa, Reggiana, Salernitana, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Spezia, Sudtirol