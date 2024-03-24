Carranza scores 2 goals in Philadelphia Union's 3-1 win over Portland Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Carranza scored two goals for the Philadelphia Union in a 3-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Carranza scored on a header in the 28th minute and added a second goal in the 67th for the Union, who were missing eight players — including six starters — because of international duty. It was the first win of the season for Philadelphia, which opened with three straight draws.

Quinn Sullivan added a rebound goal for the Union in the 58th minute. Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis pushed away Jeremy Rafanello's shot from distance, but the ball fell to Sullivan, who tapped it in.

Jonathan Rodriguez, signed earlier this week by the Timbers, started and scored his first goal for the Timbers in the 80th. Rodriguez joined Portland from Club America in Liga MX.

Rodriguez and Brazilian Evander had a trio of good chances for the Timbers early. Oliver Semmle had three saves in the first half alone and finished with four for the Union.

Pantemis started in goal for the Timbers while Maxime Crepeau plays for the Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League.

___

