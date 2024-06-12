Carragher predicts Italy won’t make it out of EURO 2024 group stage

English pundit Jamie Carragher claims reigning Champions of Europe Italy will not make it out of the EURO 2024 group phase, even as one of the best third-placed teams.

Carragher made the comments to The Telegraph newspaper, where he predicted that France would beat hosts Germany in the Final.

It is a tough draw, as they face Albania on Saturday, then Spain on June 20 and Croatia on June 24.

“I think this will go to the last game, but I’m going to go for Spain to top the group and Croatia second. I will go Italy, then Albania,” said Carragher.

“If there’s so many points taken off each other, Italy might not even go through in third.”

The top two qualify for the Round of 16 from each group, plus the best four third-placed teams.

The Azzurri weren’t particularly fancied at EURO 2020 either, but still managed to beat England in the Final at Wembley Stadium to lift the trophy.

They had failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and missed out again in 2022, but between those historic lows was the high of winning the European Championship.

Carragher tips Italy for EURO 2024 blowout