Carr: Zach Wilson's Jekyll-and-Hyde nature at QB is holding Jets back
NFL Network's David Carr says that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's Jekyll-and-Hyde nature at QB is holding the team back.
NFL Network's David Carr says that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's Jekyll-and-Hyde nature at QB is holding the team back.
Former 49ers GM John McVay died at 91.
A lot happened in the 143 days that passed between LIV Golf's first and last events of its inaugural year.
LIV Golf filed its application for world ranking points a month after it played its first event, and none was awarded for the inaugural season as the Official World Golf Ranking considers it. The effect of not earning ranking points — except for two majors and a few European tour events — is becoming clear with each week. LIV Golf signed 18 players who were among the top 50 going into 2022.
A quick update on the #49ers draft picks after all their wheeling and dealing prior to the trade deadline.
The NFL's frenetic 2022 trade deadline expired Tuesday afternoon with 10 deals going down on the final day – some of them executed right at the wire.
Joe Douglas likes where the offensive line stands.
The #49ers made some roster moves that indicate good injury news is coming.
Coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the rumors connecting Odell Beckham Jr. to the 49ers.
The Seattle Seahawks ultimately had to waive veteran cornerback Sidney Jones after being unable to trade him by Tuesday's deadline.
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning defensive end Brandon Graham was among Philly champions to throw out the first pitch for Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
The Steelers and Dolphins were the trade deadline's biggest winners, while the Bears, Lions, and Packers might want to rethink their processes.
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET today, and Yahoo Sports is helping you keep up with all the latest deals.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
Jeff Wilson Jr. left the 49ers in a trade on Tuesday to reunite with a former San Francisco coach who knows him well.
Fields' future in Chicago seems brighter than it did a month ago, while the Broncos are not acting like the team they thought they were.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Five big names weren't moved Tuesday.