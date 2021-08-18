Carr weighs in on scuffles at Rams-Raiders joint practice
NFL Network's David Carr weighs in on scuffles at Los Angeles Rams-Las Vegas Raiders joint practice. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's David Carr weighs in on scuffles at Los Angeles Rams-Las Vegas Raiders joint practice. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The buzz around Rivian has been building for years. One investor said CEO RJ Scaringe reminds him of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Falcons highlights: Top plays from Wednesday's joint practice
Kane still wants out, and Tottenham still want (all of) their money. Arsenal want Odegaard back, and they're about to get him.
Things get heated at Raiders scrimmage with Rams
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will be going with a bigger roster to deal with three games crammed into a seven-day span when 2022 World Cup qualifying starts in September. General manager Brian McBride said Wednesday that the U.S. men's national team will bring in at least 26 players, three more than are eligible to dress for each match. “We can bring players into the roster for a second game that wasn’t a part of the first game,” McBride said.
SoFi Stadium is banning the fans involved in Saturday's brawl during the Rams-Chargers game.
Zach Wilson had one big takeaway from witnessing Aaron Rodgers at work during the Jets-Packers joint practice.
After the 49ers got rid of quarterback Josh Rosen, the rest of the NFL passed on him as well. Rosen went unclaimed on waivers today, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That makes the 24-year-old Rosen an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team, but at this point it’s entirely possible that no [more]
Jalen Ramsey laid a big hit on Josh Jacobs, causing tempers to flare during the Rams and Raiders' joint practice.
TAMPA ― Long after practice had ended Wednesday, 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady was working on his mobility and doing sprints on an adjacent field. His running mate was his son, 13-year-old Jack, who served as a ball boy for the Bucs this week in training camp. “It’s great. He’s at a good age,” Brady said. “The more I get to do with him, the better it is. We have a great time together, and ...
The Chicago Bears are now without both of their top two draft picks. Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday said quarterback Justin Fields was out of practice due to a groin injury, while second-round pick, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, was facing back surgery. The injury to Fields is considered minor but Jenkins has been out all of training camp after suffering back injury symptoms during the four days rookies were allowed to practice just before the start of regular training camp.
Football player will step away from Team USA
If the Jacksonville Jaguars don't expand their passing concepts, first overall pick Trevor Lawrence might be in trouble.
Josh Allen vs. Josh Rosen debate comes full circle... again:
Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for an offensive comment he made during Tuesday's telecast
Dwayne Haskins continues to draw praise, but is Mason Rudolph getting better?
Watch: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle scorches Falcons defender
Matt Harmon is joined by Sigmund Bloom of Footballguys to breakdown the tiers of each key offensive position.
The New Orleans Saints announced nine roster moves on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about who's arriving and who was let go:
College Football Daily Cavalcade: The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will form an alliance of conferences. So now what?