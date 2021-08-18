Carr weighs in on scuffles at Rams-Raiders joint practice

Associated Press

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will be going with a bigger roster to deal with three games crammed into a seven-day span when 2022 World Cup qualifying starts in September. General manager Brian McBride said Wednesday that the U.S. men's national team will bring in at least 26 players, three more than are eligible to dress for each match. “We can bring players into the roster for a second game that wasn’t a part of the first game,” McBride said.