Carr: Patrick Mahomes is more talented than Peyton Manning and Chiefs could be a dynasty
NFL Network's David Carr: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is more talented than Peyton Manning and Chiefs could be a dynasty.
NFL Network's David Carr: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is more talented than Peyton Manning and Chiefs could be a dynasty.
A loss to the Raiders was among the big moments in the Chiefs' season.
The Chiefs are the new team some people love to hate.
A year ago, there was speculation the Chiefs head coach would step down after this season. But key figures in the organization seem confident Reid will stick around.
Patrick Mahomes is back in another Super Bowl. It's another opportunity for him to build on his legacy.
For the first time since Spagnuolo took over in 2019, the Chiefs have a truly stifling defense.
They still have a ways to go to catch some of the titans from the previous generation in terms of longevity, but this could be the newest QB duel that runs the AFC.
The losers from the conference championships have a long road back.
Lamar Jackson isn't excited to square off against Patrick Mahomes again.
The two QBs were dealing early in Sunday's game.
Mahomes’ career would land him with a HOF jacket if it ended today, but beating the Bills in Highmark Stadium would add to the mythologizing of a player who has already ascended to football nirvana.
Scoring against the Chiefs is far easier said than done, but if there is ever going to be a player up for this task (not named Mahomes), it’s Jackson.
The Chiefs are headed back to the AFC championship game.
Two MVP quarterbacks take center stage in the AFC title game.
The Bills and Chiefs are familiar playoff foes.
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
Patrick Mahomes wears a "soft-shell" VICIS ZERO2 helmet.
The 49ers are a small favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
The last time Kentucky lost three home games in a row was Pat Riley's senior year.
Bayer Leverkusen beat a very good Bayern Munich 3-0 on Saturday, and now sits atop the Bundesliga by five points.
Afif recorded a hat trick of penalties as Qatar claimed its second straight title.