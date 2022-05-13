Carr on Packers: 'I don't know if they win eight games' in 2022
NFL Media's David Carr reveals his concerns for the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Thor Nystrom ranks every UDFA class in the AFC (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Keke spent three seasons with the Packers and part of this offseason with the Texans.
The Browns’ 2022 schedule contains no clues regarding any eventual Deshaun Watson suspension. That’s apparently because the folks responsible for making the schedule have no clue what’s going to happen with an eventual Deshaun Watson suspension. Along with the rest of us. NFL V.P. of broadcast scheduling Mike North appeared with Adam Schein on SiriusXM [more]
A look at some of the Titans' 2022 NFL draft picks on Day 1 of rookie minicamp.
Kevin O'Connell hit the practice field on Friday for the first time as a head coach with the Vikings rookies and talked after about the 2022 schedule, including making his debut against the Packers.
The Packers schedule for the 2022 season is officially out. Think you can see the future? Predict the Packers' win-loss record this year in our poll!
The New England Patriots have released an undrafted free agent originally from Marlboro, Mass. whom they'd signed earlier this week.
Bad news for the Packers, Chiefs, Dolphins, and Eagles: You each have three straight road games in 2022. Good news for those teams: As noted by NFL Network on Thursday night, teams that have played three games in a row on the road are 22-11 since 2018. The Packers play at Washington, Buffalo, and Detroit [more]
The Colts announced the signing of third-round choice Nick Cross. The safety’s signing of his four-year deal means the team now has signed five of eight draft picks. Fifth-round defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, sixth-round tight end Andrew Ogletree, sixth-round defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and seventh-round cornerback Rodney Thomas II signed their four-year deals earlier [more]
The first of the Steelers 2022 NFL draft class has signed a contract.
Carson Wentz is due to return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 25 when the Commanders take on the Eagles. Emotions are bound to be high in he makes his debut as a visiting player.
Jarvis Landry's free agency wait is over, as the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver revealed Friday he had agreed to join the New Orleans Saints.
2022 NFL Schedules By Teams. The schedules for all 32 franchises
No team in NFL history has faced a schedule like the Chiefs will play.
When the Steelers beat the Browns on the final Monday night of the 2021 season, the differences between Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethliberger and Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn’t have been more stark. They apparently had one very important thing in common. Neither was thrilled with his team. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was this [more]
The 2022 NFL schedule is out, and some teams might be more thankful than others for how their regular-season slates were sequenced.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins posted on social media a video of a practice throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. It did not prompt the desired reaction. Despite the use of a rocket emoji in the tweet accompanying the clip, a duck emoji would have been more fitting. Or maybe an emoji [more]
We evaluate team-by-team NFL strength of schedule based on the newly released 2022-2023 season schedule. Which teams have the easiest and the hardest schedules?
Pittsburgh’s most recent franchise quarterback is willing to assist the guy who ideally will become the team’s next franchise quarterback. Speaking to reporters at the Steelers’ rookie minicamp, first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett said that Ben Roethlisberger called to say that Roethlisberger would welcome Pickett’s call, if he needs anything or wants to bounce anything [more]