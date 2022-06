Yahoo Sports

The NIL marketplace has given us another offseason battle. Top uncommitted QB Jaden Rashada picked the Canes over the Gators, and according to On3.com, picked a smaller NIL package too. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde recap all the blows the two schools threw at each other over the weekend. The Elite 11 Finals are this week and the guys break down the quarterback class heading into the competition. Where will the top guys left fall? We also have updates from the CWS jello shot competition before recounting a classic chicken story...