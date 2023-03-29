Carr: Darnold's potential ceiling with 49ers is higher than Purdy's in 2023
NFL Network's David Carr: Quarterback Sam Darnold's potential ceiling with the San Francisco 49ers is higher than Brock Purdy's in 2023.
NFL Network's David Carr: Quarterback Sam Darnold's potential ceiling with the San Francisco 49ers is higher than Brock Purdy's in 2023.
If he weren't injured, Purdy would be the starting quarterback for the 49ers.
Matt Harmon is joined by Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris and Football Outsiders' Rivers McCown to look at the teams picking at the top of next month's draft: the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.
The 49ers appear to have their backup quarterback situation figured out. Now comes the hard part.
The weirdest Final Four in recent memory will feature no former McDonald's All-Americans and only a few potential draft picks.
In this week's episode of The Bandwagon, Hannah and Zach decide what they want for the 2023 Fall Classic.
The Cowboys chose to let Elliott see his market firsthand, and even as they insist a reunion is plausible, it's more likely they'll go with a younger, fresher and cheaper player.
The Eagles will bring back an iconic look in 2023.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball analysts deliver their favorite World Series picks for 2023!
Mark Madsen coached Utah Valley to the WAC regular season title and a trip to the NIT semifinals this season.
Fowler is enticing to back in the outright market, but offers more value as an underdog in this head-to-head matchup.
Can anyone knock off the Astros this season?
Minnesota has been undervalued in the market recently.
The Mavericks need to start winning games.
Games will be faster, Shohei Ohtani could get traded, and the Mets went on another major spending spree. Here's what you missed during the MLB offseason.
Verstappen is -275 to win after storming his way through the field to finish second in Saudi Arabia.
Patrick Mahomes isn't happy about the idea.
The NFL pledged to produce a written report on Washington. That decision could complicate the legal resolution of a sale or split from Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder.
The Warriors star is making more 3-pointers than ever.
A source told Yahoo Sports that "the next week or so" is a realistic window to expect a deal to get done between the Packers and Jets. If it doesn't, here's the big date to watch.
Legal sports betting continues to be embraced by the NFL.